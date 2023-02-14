Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $229.30. 1,506,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $431.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.51.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

