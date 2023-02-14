Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VCTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other Victory Capital news, CEO David Craig Brown bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,208,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Victory Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 236,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

VCTR stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

