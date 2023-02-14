Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 5.2 %
Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.
Insider Activity at Vicarious Surgical
In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $59,354.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 994,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang acquired 26,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,930.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $59,354.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 994,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 166,300 shares of company stock valued at $507,820 and have sold 96,834 shares valued at $297,081. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.