Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Insider Activity at Vicarious Surgical

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $59,354.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 994,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vicarious Surgical news, Director Philip Liang acquired 26,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,218,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,930.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $59,354.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 994,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 166,300 shares of company stock valued at $507,820 and have sold 96,834 shares valued at $297,081. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

