Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,219. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $299.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

