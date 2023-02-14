Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $10.81 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $52,531.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,078.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00429586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00094614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00716967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.00 or 0.00566159 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,111,760 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.