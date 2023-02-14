Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $48.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 906,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -104.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.