Verge 24 Hour Volume Hits $719,030.16 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $719,030.16 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,199.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.39 or 0.00429682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00095160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00710376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.68 or 0.00570619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,516,989,075 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.