Verasity Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $43.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001045 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015838 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

