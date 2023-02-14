VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in January

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
VTTGF stock traded up $10.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $396.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.08.
About VAT Group
