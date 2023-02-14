VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Up 38.4% in January

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

VTTGF stock traded up $10.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $313.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $191.70 and a 52-week high of $396.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.08.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.