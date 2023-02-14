Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 9.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $29,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,692. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

