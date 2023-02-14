Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Down 16.7% in January

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 66,216 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 580.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,131 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,778,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 630.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 44,532 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.12. 53,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,987. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.