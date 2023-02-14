Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 339,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 318,532 shares.The stock last traded at $223.94 and had previously closed at $225.04.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
