Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.05. 62,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,036. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.