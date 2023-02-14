Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

