Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after purchasing an additional 951,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,360,000 after buying an additional 740,035 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,434,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,526,969. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

