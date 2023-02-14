Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Valeo Stock Performance

Shares of VLEEY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLEEY. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €20.00 ($21.51) to €18.00 ($19.35) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

