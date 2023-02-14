Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.00

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $78.83, with a volume of 103834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Valaris Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Valaris Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAL. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth about $93,108,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth $1,985,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Valaris by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

