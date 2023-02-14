V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Up 38.5% in January

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 15th total of 121,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 37,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.94. V2X has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About V2X

VVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered V2X from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

Further Reading

