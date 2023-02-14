V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,300 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of V.F. worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $50,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after purchasing an additional 756,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.66%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.