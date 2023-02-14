Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading 5% Higher

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.13. Approximately 82,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 74,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $819.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

