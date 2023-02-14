Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NASDAQ ULH traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.66. 388,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,085. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21.
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.
