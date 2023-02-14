Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ ULH traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.66. 388,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,085. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 139,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

