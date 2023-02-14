UNIUM (UNM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.28 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One UNIUM token can currently be bought for $36.89 or 0.00168875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $107.28 million and $843.95 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 37.48031666 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $851.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

