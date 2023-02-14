United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) Stock Position Lifted by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments owned approximately 0.84% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund by 63.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,949,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UNL opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $29.37.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund Profile

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

