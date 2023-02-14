uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QURE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,865.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,954 shares of company stock worth $737,780. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in uniQure by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $58,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.26.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

