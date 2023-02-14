Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $75.24 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,223.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00571187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00183997 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00050524 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00059850 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000931 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003608 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.234441 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,013,682.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

