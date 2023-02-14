Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $520.18 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $531.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.20 and a 200-day moving average of $439.26. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

