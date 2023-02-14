Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 72,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,970. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

