Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Update

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 72,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,970. Ucore Rare Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
