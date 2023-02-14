UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $104.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UCBJF. Barclays raised UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UCB from €120.00 ($129.03) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of UCBJF stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. UCB has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

