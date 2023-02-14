UBS Group Lowers Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Neutral

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.