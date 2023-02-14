UBS Group Lowers Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Neutral

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2023

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NTOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

About Neste Oyj

(Get Rating)

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.