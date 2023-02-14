UBS Group AG Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $186,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,365,000 after purchasing an additional 284,589 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,512,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

