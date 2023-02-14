U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %
GROW opened at $3.05 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.01.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
