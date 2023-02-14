U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

GROW opened at $3.05 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.01.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

