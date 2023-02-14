Twin Tree Management LP Has $3.59 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.