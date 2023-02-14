Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 796.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 35.9% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $421.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $402.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.12. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

