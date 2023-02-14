Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 38,135 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $135.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.12. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

