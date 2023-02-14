Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 14,753 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

