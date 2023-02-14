Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Short Interest Update

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 868,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 129.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tuya by 3,190.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tuya by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Price Performance

NYSE TUYA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 138,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,923. Tuya has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.