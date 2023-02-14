Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Trading Down 5.8 %

TRKNY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

(Get Rating)

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

