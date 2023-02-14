Truist Financial Increases Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $86.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut shares of Shutterstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shutterstock stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after purchasing an additional 138,474 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,030,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

