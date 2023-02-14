TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 156,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,527. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $611.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Institutional Trading of TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in TrueBlue by 40.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.