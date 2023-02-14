TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Head to Head Review

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of KVH Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TROOPS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of KVH Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TROOPS has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KVH Industries has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries 12.05% -4.13% -3.20%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $3.68 million 86.14 -$8.41 million N/A N/A KVH Industries $171.77 million 1.10 -$9.76 million $1.03 9.58

TROOPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TROOPS and KVH Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

KVH Industries has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.71%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than TROOPS.

Summary

KVH Industries beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

