Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 271,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 368,240 shares.The stock last traded at $66.45 and had previously closed at $72.86.

Triton International Trading Down 8.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44.

Get Triton International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Triton International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Triton International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 634.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Triton International by 1,075.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 149,173 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.