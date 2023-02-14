Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB) Raises Dividend to GBX 79 Per Share

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triple Point VCT 2011 Price Performance

Shares of Triple Point VCT 2011 stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £47.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.87. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 1 year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($0.98).

Get Triple Point VCT 2011 alerts:

About Triple Point VCT 2011

(Get Rating)

See Also

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in cinema digitization, solar PV, anaerobic digestion, landfill gas, SME lending and hydro project management sectors. The fund considers investments at startup and more mature stages. It makes investments in small and medium sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point VCT 2011 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.