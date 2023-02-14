Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB) Raises Dividend to GBX 79 Per Share

Triple Point VCT 2011 plc (LON:TPOB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share on Friday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Triple Point VCT 2011’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point VCT 2011 Price Performance
Shares of Triple Point VCT 2011 stock opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £47.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.87. Triple Point VCT 2011 has a 1 year low of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 81 ($0.98).
About Triple Point VCT 2011
