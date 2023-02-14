Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.65. 950,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.