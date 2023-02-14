Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,438. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

