Treynor Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,786 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 242,248 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 68,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,266,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.60. 12,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $107.47.

