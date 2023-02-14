Treynor Bancshares Inc. Buys 2,815 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 481,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 367,544 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,150. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

