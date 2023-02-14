Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.79% of Tredegar worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tredegar by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tredegar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tredegar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tredegar by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tredegar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Stock Up 1.6 %

TG opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $402.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tredegar Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.