TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.83 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46 to $3.59 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded TransUnion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.50 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TransUnion Trading Down 3.2 %

TRU traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransUnion Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

