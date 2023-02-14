TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73 to $0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $908 million to $917 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.68 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.8 %

TransUnion stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 886,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,868. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

