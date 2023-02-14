TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46 to $3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.825 billion to $3.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion. TransUnion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 16.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

